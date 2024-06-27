CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. 342,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,624. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

