CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 2,886,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.