CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.37. 95,407,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,510,969. The firm has a market cap of $626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

