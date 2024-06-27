CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. 1,295,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

