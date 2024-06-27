CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $223.55. 1,921,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.66 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.