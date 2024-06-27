Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.36 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

