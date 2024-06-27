Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $257.83. 2,716,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,649. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

