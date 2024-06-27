Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

