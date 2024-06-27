Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. 4,196,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

