Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. 223,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,349. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

