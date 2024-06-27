Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.59. 166,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

