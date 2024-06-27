Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 137,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 116,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

