China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 2,483,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.