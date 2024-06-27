China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
China Liberal Education Stock Performance
Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 2,483,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $40.80.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
