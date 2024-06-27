China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 615,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

