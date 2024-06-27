China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
CHVKY stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About China Vanke
