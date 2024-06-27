China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKY stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

