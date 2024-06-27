Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Further Reading

