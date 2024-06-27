Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
About Chiyoda
Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chiyoda
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.