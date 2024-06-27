Choice Properties REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$337.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised Choice Properties REIT to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

