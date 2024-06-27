CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CHS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 10,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,168. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
