Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.