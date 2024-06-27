Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Lowered by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 4.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.5 %
CHDN stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $140.00. 189,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs
In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
