Citigroup Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Buy”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Safran Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 111,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. Safran has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.