Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 213.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

