Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 7,868 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 489.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $316.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.52 and its 200 day moving average is $280.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

