Clarity Financial LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $343.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.67. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.