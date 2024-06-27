Clarity Financial LLC Has $37.80 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,940.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389,414 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

