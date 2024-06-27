Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 52,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,406. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

