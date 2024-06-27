Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 231,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

