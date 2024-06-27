Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $164.16. 3,361,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

