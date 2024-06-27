Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.07. The company had a trading volume of 405,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,033. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

