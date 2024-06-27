Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

