Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.94. 1,533,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

