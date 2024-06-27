Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

