Comparing QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.88 Boxlight $172.63 million 0.04 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuantaSing Group and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 500.61%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Risk & Volatility

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29% Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36%

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Boxlight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

