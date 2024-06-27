Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 77.3% in June

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 44.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.