Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.17

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $720.59 million and $36.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,460.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00633723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00118403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00269546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00073817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,015,141,569 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,135,042 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,014,918,333.27 with 4,139,918,318.48 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15501089 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $23,581,852.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

