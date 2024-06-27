Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.49. 1,603,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,292,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$533.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
