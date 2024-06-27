COPT Defense Properties Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

CDP stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

