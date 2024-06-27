Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 593,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,258,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

