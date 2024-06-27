Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

