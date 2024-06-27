Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.02. 37,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

