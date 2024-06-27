Corundum Group Inc. Buys 693 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 132,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,083. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

