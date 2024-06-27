Corundum Group Inc. Has $880,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 429,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.