Corundum Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 132,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 89,829 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 297.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 184.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Walmart by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. 688,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,981,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

