Corundum Group Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

