Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UHS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.87. The company had a trading volume of 721,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

