Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 96,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,163. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $531.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVE

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.