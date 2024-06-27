Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 22,876 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PAA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 3,135,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

