Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. SkyWest makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

