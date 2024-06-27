Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 296,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

