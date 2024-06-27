Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.9 %

EPAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. 714,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

